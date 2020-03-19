YouTuber Niki DeMar Apologizes After Facing Furious Backlash Over That Coronavirus TikTok Video

YouTuber Niki DeMar has apologized after being slammed and accused of being a racist over that coronavirus TikTok video.

The 24-year-old previously filmed herself getting her nails done while wearing a mask, with the tune “It’s Corona Time” playing in the background.

Social media users called the influencer a racist due to the fact the lady doing her nails appeared to be Asian.

DeMar insisted in her latest clip, “I would have done that video regardless of who was doing my nails. I see everyone equally so I truly didn’t see the problem till someone texted me.”

did y'all see what niki demar posted ??? 😭😭 racist ass bitch omg and she tried to play it off as "coping, venting, jokes" ma'am racism against asians is never a joke but especially not rn — the jalapeño cheddar bagel from costco (@luceeanam) March 17, 2020

Niki Demar being openly racist and excusing it as a joke. Girl what??? — bb 🦄 (@BBNonsense) March 17, 2020

She revealed some of the texts she’d be sent, with one person telling her she looked “privileged” making some poor lady work while she was out getting her nails done.

Others insisted she shouldn’t have gone out in public in the first place. DeMar pointed out that this was filmed a week ago and that she wouldn’t go out in public to get her nails done now because the situation has changed.

DeMar said she thought the backlash was about going out in public, “Then I was informed about xenophobia — I don’t know if I’m pronouncing that right, sorry if I’m not — I understand how it looked that way and I’m not making this video to be like, I did nothing wrong.”

Insisting she’s a “grown-ass woman,” DeMar finished the clip by saying: “I can’t be so thoughtless and impulsive and dumb when doing something for humour. I’ll apologize for my mistake, but I’m not racist and I know who I am and it is what it is,” before getting emotional and turning off the camera.

The original video has since been deleted.