JoJo Sings Coronavirus-Themed Reworking Of Her Song ‘Leave (Get Out)’

JoJo has the perfect way to spread the message about COVID-19.

In a new TikTok post, the singer performed a completely reworked version of her song “Leave (Get Out)”, which she turned into the more appropriate “Chill (Stay In)”.

The new version of the song features the lyrics,”Stay in/ right now/ do it for humanity/ I’m deada*s about that/ but we will survive/ so you gon’/ learn how/ to cook now/ and practice good hygiene/ I know you’re bored and want to f**k around but not on me.”

droppin the full version of Chill (Stay In) tomorrow. just doin my part, y’all 😂 — JoJo. (@iamjojo) March 19, 2020

She added, “Tell me why you’re acting so confused/ when the CDC laid it out for you/ come on I know you’re not dumb/ to go behind my back and hit the bar/ shows how immature you really are/ keep exposure to a minimum.”

Fans can expect a full version of the song to be released very soon.