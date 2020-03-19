Conan O’Brien Shares His Best Toilet Paper Lifehacks

Out of toilet paper, thanks to the coronavirus rush at stores? Fear not, Conan O’Brien’s got your butt covered.

RELATED: Conan O’Brien To Begin Broadcasting New Episodes Of His Late-Night Show In The Midst Of Coronavirus Pandemic

In a new video, the late-night host offers some perfect lifehacks for people who have run out of toilet paper.

“Lot of people right now are worried about toilet paper,” O’Brien said, with his usual hectic energy. “People are going to stores, and they seem to want more toilet paper than they could ever use in a six-year period, if they had continual diarrhea. And now it’s gone. It’s all gone, and people are panicking.”

RELATED: Jim Carrey And Conan O’Brien Draw One Another During Actor’s Interview — See The Impressive Results

Among the options, O’Brien suggested using long pharmacy receipts, old branded T-shirts, and even baseball caps.

“One thing I would not recommend,” he added, “Marshmallow Peeps. Trust me. It’s not pleasant.”