Melanie C Walks Down Memory Lane In ‘Who Am I’ Music Video

Melanie C acknowledges the past, present, and future in her new music video for “Who Am I”.

Once known as Sporty Spice, the former Spice Girl released a “personal and reflective” new song and visuals on Thursday.

“It’s about how I’ve changed and developed through my life. The more courage I’ve found, the more I have been able to express myself and grow into the woman I now am,” she said in a statement published by Rolling Stone. “It’s exciting and scary to share it with the world.”

The video depicts Melanie at a museum. Past and future versions of herself are on display, including paintings or statues of her as Sporty Spice and her appearance at the time of her 1999 debut solo album release Northern Star.

“Who Am I” is the titular single from Melanie’s upcoming eight studio album.