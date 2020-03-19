Kelly Clarkson Transports Back In Time With Patsy Cline Cover

Kelly Clarkson is taking fans back to the mid-’50s with this classic Patsy Cline cover.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” has delivered a unique range of “Kellyoke” covers and Thursday’s edition was no different. Clarkson, 37, covered Cline’s “Walkin’ After Midnight”. Cline passed away in 1963, 19 years before Clarkson was born.

Cline is considered among the most influential vocalists of the 20th century. Artists like Taylor Swift, Blake Shelton, Dixie Chicks, and Garth Brooks are all genre-bending, but Cline is the O.G. She was one of the first country artists to successfully cross over into pop music.

“Kellyoke” has seen Clarkson cover some great hits from Lady Gaga, DNCE, Miley Cyrus, Maroon 5, and more.