Jenelle Evans Admits She’s Suffered ‘A Lot’ Of Depression And Anxiety Lately After Dealing With Online Backlash

Jenelle Evans has said she’s struggled with depression and anxiety, due to online hate.

Evans spoke out during an interview on the Dumb Blonde podcast: “Sometimes it gets to you really bad.

“You have to ignore all of it. You have to put down your phone and focus on something else.”

When asked if it’s caused “depression and anxiety,” the “Teen Mom” star replied, “Definitely, and a lot lately.

“Since I’ve been off TV it seems that everyone wants to know about my life 10x harder.”

It’s been a tumultuous year for Evans, who filed a restraining order against her ex David Eason then reportedly dropped it earlier this year.

Eason made headlines after allegedly shooting and killing the family dog for biting their two-year-old daughter.

Evans said of her keeping her life on the down-low now, “I’m just living my life right now. Everyone is wanting to know my life, and I’m just sitting here and doing what I do and trying to lay low.”