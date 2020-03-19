ACM Presents: Our Country Music Special With At-Home Performances From Country Stars

Self-isolation and social distancing do not mean you can’t enjoy live music.

The Academy of Country Music and Dick Clark Productions are pivoting in response to the coronavirus with a unique live-music event called “ACM Presents: Our Country”. The move comes after an increasing number of artists delivered intimate livestream performances to audiences amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED: Entertainment Events Affected By The Coronavirus

“ACM Presents: Our Country” looks to fill the void left by many, many cancelled tours and concerts, including all LiveNation events.

The special live event “will feature intimate conversations and at-home acoustic performances with top country artists, along with clips of their favourite moments from the Academy of Country Music Awards’ 55-year history,” according to a press release.

RELATED: HBO Max ‘Friends’ Reunion Put On Hold Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

“Artists will appear from their homes via video chat to share some heartfelt thoughts and perform acoustic versions of country hits,” the statement continued. “It will be a night filled with entertainment, hope, and reflection, bringing the healing power of music to Americans at a time when they need it most.”

“ACM Presents: Our Country” will take the place of the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards. It is expected to air sometime in September at an as-yet-to-be-determined venue. No artists have been announced.