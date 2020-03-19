Jonah Hill Says No One Saw His Best-Ever Performance Because ‘Amazon F**ked It Up’

Jonah Hill is annoyed that most people missed out on when he considers his best performance.

In a new Instagram interview with GQ, the actor revealed that he considers his performance in the Gus Van Sant movie “Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far On Foot” to be the best he’s ever given.

“It’s the best acting I have done or will ever do, but no one saw it because Amazon completely f**ked it up,” he said candidly, according to IndieWire.

The film, which had its world premiere at Sundance in 2018, also starred Joaquin Phoenix. Amazon purchased the film and gave it a small release before dropping it on the streaming service later that year.

In theatres, the movie only grossed $1.4 million, with a global total of just $4.2 million.

Some critics who saw the film agreed that Hill’s performance was special.

“A word here about Hill: His portrayal of the gay, bearded, caftan-wearing, trust-funded father figure is a marvel of nuanced acting,” said Rolling Stone critic Peter Travers. “Could this be the comedy star’s third Oscar nomination, following ‘Moneyball’ and ‘The Wolf of Wall Street,’ for showing his dramatic chops? The actor comes up aces.”