Celine Dion Shares Touching Letter Amid Coronavirus Panic: ‘Be Kind To Each Other’

Celine Dion shared a touching letter on Twitter amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Dion’s post included, “I hope you are all taking good care of yourselves and each other during this very difficult time.”

She confirmed she was at home with her family taking all the necessary precautions to stay healthy and safe.

The Canadian singer continued, “My thoughts and prayers go out to all of those who have lost loved ones, to those who are ill, as well as all who are facing hardships as a result of this drastic situation.”

She finished up, “Now more than ever, I hope you find music as a source of comfort, healing, and peace.”

Be kind to each other, look after each other… we’re all in this together! // Nous sommes tous ensemble concernés… Soyons bons les uns envers les autres, et prenons soin de nous et des autres. – Céline xx… pic.twitter.com/76EszEKbBX — Celine Dion (@celinedion) March 19, 2020

Dion’s comments come after she tested negative for COVID-19.

The singer postponed her March and April tour dates after coming down with a cold.