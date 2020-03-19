‘American Idol’ Singers Cyniah Elise & Makayla Phillips Perform Céline Dion’s ‘The Prayer’

It’s time for some duets on “American Idol”.

In a preview clip from the show, singers Cyniah Elise and Makayla Phillips team up to perform a song.

After rehearsing the Céline Dion hit “The Prayer”, Phillips finally gets a handle on it but worries about their two voices clashing when it comes time to actually sing together.

She needn’t have worried, as the duet goes off beautifully, impressing the judges.

“You guys sang that so well. I think you guys did it such justice,” Perry says, before adding, “Yes, you’re both going through.”