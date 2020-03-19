Surgeon General Jerome Adams Asks Kylie Jenner To Tell Millennials To Stay Home

Surgeon General Jerome Adams is looking to social influencers to help turn the tide against the coronavirus.

Adams recently appeared on “Good Morning America” and addressed concern over large groups of spring breakers gathering despite calls for self-isolation and social distancing. Adams called on Kylie Jenner and other social influencers to leverage their star power for the greater good.

“I tell [my children] not to do something, even more, they desire to do it,” Adams said. “What I truly believe we require to do was obtain our influencers – Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell, we require to obtain Kylie Jenner, as well as social media sites influencers available, in assisting individuals recognize: This is severe – individuals are passing away out there.

“We have information arising from Italy that recommends youngsters might be at greater danger than we formerly believed,” he continued. “But consider your grandpa, the truth you’re spreading out [a] condition that might eventually be what eliminates them.”

Many Hollywood stars have called on their followers to practise self-isolation and social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19.