Miley Cyrus Calls On Fans To Step Up Support For People In Need During Coronavirus Crisis

Miley Cyrus is doing her part amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In a video posted to social media on Thursday, the “Wrecking Ball” singer asked fans to join her in donating and supporting charities helping people and children in need during the crisis.

So many of us are feeling helpless and hopeless! Let’s channel that energy into action! If possible, please join me in supporting @FeedingAmerica @2HarvestMidTN @oasisnashville @calfund 🌈 pic.twitter.com/1mM2wGmx6P — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 19, 2020

In particular, Cyrus highlighted FeedingAmerica.org: “That’s to donate to your local food bank,” she explained. “Schools across the country are closed, meaning that kids aren’t being fed at school, which many families depend on.”

Cyrus is donating to charities that supply meals for the elderly, as well as emergency housing for people affected by both the recent Nashville tornado and the coronavirus.