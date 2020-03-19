James Gunn Is All In On ‘Sesame Street’ Beating ‘The Muppets’ In A Fight

A fight between the characters from “Sesame Street” and “The Muppets” is getting the internet all riled up.
On Wednesday, Twitter user Kaci Marie tweeted out a simple poll:
The “Sesame Street” characters are handily winning the poll and have the support of the “Suicide Squad” director, who explained his reasoning:
Others had their own opinions.