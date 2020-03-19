James Gunn Is All In On ‘Sesame Street’ Beating ‘The Muppets’ In A Fight

A fight between the characters from “Sesame Street” and “The Muppets” is getting the internet all riled up.

On Wednesday, Twitter user Kaci Marie tweeted out a simple poll:

Who wins in a street fight? — Kaci Marie (@kacilouwho11) March 19, 2020

The “Sesame Street” characters are handily winning the poll and have the support of the “Suicide Squad” director, who explained his reasoning:

WTF. Too many people are voting muppets and forgetting what a natural born killer Snuffleupagus is. Yes I KNOW Animal and Piggy are hardcore. But Oscar and Cookie tough? No. Absolutely not. Don’t fuck this up Twitter. Vote the Street. 🙏 https://t.co/ezGmkrHztx — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 19, 2020

Others had their own opinions.

Sesame Street’s only hope is the Count, calmly approaching the carnage when things look bleakest and saying, “Stand back, children. And, for the love of God, shield your eyes,” before unleashing an unspeakable barrage of unholy dark magic that has not been witnessed in centuries. — Jared Cardenas (@JarOfCards) March 19, 2020

fighting a dude living in a trash can and a monster who eats anything if he thinks its a cookie?

I am going sesame street. — Really wanted Healthcare reform. (@RjMoffa) March 19, 2020