Evangeline Lilly Refuses To Isolate Her Family Over A ‘Respiratory Flu’: ‘Some People Value Freedom’

Evangeline Lilly is not interested in sacrificing freedom over what she believes is a blown-out-of-proportion respiratory flu.

The “Avengers: Endgame” actress revealed on Instagram Tuesday that she had “just dropped my kids off at gymnastics camp.” This led to a number of questions from concerned fans about the Canadian’s decision to not abide by the government’s recommended social distancing guidelines.

“I am also immune-compromised at the moment,” Lilly replied. “I have two young kids. Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices.”

Lilly, 40, also revealed she is living with her father, who has stage 4 leukemia.

“Where we are right now feels a lot too close to Marshall Law [sic] for my comfort already, all in the name of a respiratory flu,” she told another commenter. “It’s unnerving… Let’s be vigilant right now. And kind. Watchful and gracious — keeping a close eye on our leaders, making sure they don’t abuse this moment to steal away more freedoms and grab more power.”

Lilly suggested there may be political motivation to the U.S.’s response to coronavirus: “There’s ‘something’ every election year.”

Meanwhile, healthcare professionals continue to urge the public to practise good hygiene, avoid large gatherings, and limit contact with others in response to the COVID-19 spread. The pandemic has led to more than 8,600 deaths as of Thursday with more than 207,000 reported cases across 160+ countries and territories.