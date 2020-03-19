Dr. Oz Confirms He’s Shutting His Show Down For The Time Being After Staff Member Tests Positive For COVID-19

Dr. Oz has confirmed he’s shutting down his show and will now be taping from home after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Oz appeared on “Fox & Friends” Thursday, where he was asked about whether he’d be cancelling filming.

The star shared, “We’re gonna shut it down. We have had, I think, enough shows out there telling what’s happening and I finally built a studio in my own home so I can broadcast from here.

“I think it’s a sensible thing to do. A lot of hardworking folks — I’m so proud of the team; they kept coming every single day — but at a certain point, it becomes a challenge. There are risks on the way to work, no matter how careful you are with social distancing once you’re there.”

🚨 BREAKING: "The Dr. Oz Show" is shut down due to coronavirus after a staffer tested positive pic.twitter.com/OHaLcQdAFW — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) March 19, 2020

RELATED: Dr. Oz Doesn’t ‘Understand’ Why People Are Hoarding Toilet Paper

Oz also said the staff member in question was “fine.”

“I talked to him last night. Good guy. He immediately removed himself,” he explained. “We do shows on this all the time so the staff was very well-informed. As soon as he felt a little off, he left.”

RELATED: Sophie Turner Says She’s Not ‘F**king Around’ With Coronavirus Risks

Dr. Oz’s show is the latest in a long line of TV shows to cancel filming for the time being, with numerous late-night hosts shooting monologues from home.