Anthony Hopkins Is Spending His Self-Isolation Playing Piano For His Cat

By Corey Atad.

Photo: Anthony Hopkins/Twitter
Photo: Anthony Hopkins/Twitter

Anthony Hopkins has found the most adorable way to pass the time during the coronavirus lockdown.

This week, the Oscar-winning actor shared a video on Twitter in which he plays piano for his pet cat Niblo.

Judging from Niblo’s calm expression, the music seems to do the trick.

Hopkins has previously shared video of Niblo on Twitter:

