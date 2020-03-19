Anthony Hopkins Is Spending His Self-Isolation Playing Piano For His Cat

Anthony Hopkins has found the most adorable way to pass the time during the coronavirus lockdown.

This week, the Oscar-winning actor shared a video on Twitter in which he plays piano for his pet cat Niblo.

Niblo is making sure I stay healthy and demands I entertain him in exchange… cats 🤷🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/5HgrdS2P9t — Anthony Hopkins (@AnthonyHopkins) March 18, 2020

Judging from Niblo’s calm expression, the music seems to do the trick.

Hopkins has previously shared video of Niblo on Twitter:

Niblo wishes everyone a lovely day… pic.twitter.com/soxeN1oCUo — Anthony Hopkins (@AnthonyHopkins) February 8, 2020

Niblo and I are having a quiet New Year’s Eve.

He’s my bodyguard, keeps me out of trouble… pic.twitter.com/qA3CBV1C8H — Anthony Hopkins (@AnthonyHopkins) December 31, 2019

Niblo and I wish everyone a Happy Sunday 😻 pic.twitter.com/TNfgM6uGzz — Anthony Hopkins (@AnthonyHopkins) December 29, 2019