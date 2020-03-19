Watch: Jim Cuddy Performs Livestream Concert Presented By The National Arts Centre And Facebook

Jim Cuddy is the latest star to bring fans a livestream concert during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The 64-year-old Blue Rodeo frontman has partnered up with his sons – Devin Cuddy and Sam Polley – as well as musician Colin Cripps, for a Facebook Live event.

The performance will stream today at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on Canada’s National Arts Centre’s Facebook page.

This is the first of the #CanadaPerforms concert series, which is an initiative to support artists sponsored by the NAC presents and Facebook. The aim is to ease financial strain on artists who have been forced to cancel shows due to the coronavirus outbreak, while also providing entertainment for fans at home.

More information on the ongoing program will be discussed during the livestream.

Meanwhile, fellow Canadian artist Brett Kissel also gave his fans a live concert from his Instagram earlier this morning.

The Alberta-native announced the #CoopedUpConcertSeries, where he performed some of his hits, including “Coffee With Her” off his fourth studio album Now or Never.