Lily Allen & David Harbour Have Fans Wondering If They Are Secretly Married

Lily Allen and David Harbour are sending mixed signals.

The couple went public with their relationship in mid-January. During an Instagram Live session with fans, Allen made an off-the-cuff remark that she and Harbour were married. It all started when Allen told a fan she had only sold 5,000 copies of her fourth studio album No Shame.

“I’m serious. That’s how bad things are these days. You think you married a pop star? You didn’t,” Allen told Harbour. “Not that we’re married. We’re not married, I just want to make sure you know.”

“But she is my wife,” Harbour interjected, to which Allen replied, “Yes, we do pretend.”

Rumours about an engagement have been swirling for months.