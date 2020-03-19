Prince Philip Joins The Queen At Windsor Castle Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Prince Philip is now at Windsor Castle with the Queen, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed Thursday.

The pair headed to the Castle a week early for the Easter break, with Hello! reporting the 98-year-old flew by helicopter to join Her Majesty, 93.

Philip now spends most of his time on Wood Farm in Sandringham, Norfolk, after announcing his retirement from public engagements back in 2017.

The Queen was pictured leaving the Palace and heading to Windsor Castle on Thursday with her dog.

Queen Elizabeth II leaves Buckingham Palace, London, for Windsor Castle to socially distance herself amid the coronavirus pandemic – PA

Her Majesty released a touching message via the Palace, which read: “As Philip and I arrive at Windsor today, we know that many individuals and families across the United Kingdom, and around the world, are entering a period of great concern and uncertainty.”

“We are all being advised to change our normal routines and regular patterns of life for the greater good of the communities we live in and, in particular, to protect the most vulnerable within them.”

The Queen continued, “At times such as these, I am reminded that our nation’s history has been forged by people and communities coming together to work as one, concentrating our combined efforts with a focus on the common goal.”

“We are enormously thankful for the expertise and commitment of our scientists, medical practitioners and emergency and public services; but now more than any time in our recent past, we all have a vitally important part to play as individuals – today and in the coming days, weeks and months.”

“Many of us will need to find new ways of staying in touch with each other and making sure that loved ones are safe. I am certain we are up to that challenge. You can be assured that my family and I stand ready to play our part.”

The announcement comes after horrific rumours suggesting Philip had died amid the current coronavirus crisis did the rounds online.

Sources close to the Palace insisted the rumours were completely unfounded and that he was “absolutely fine.”

It was revealed earlier this week that numerous changes were being made to the Queen’s schedule amid the virus panic.