David And Victoria Beckham Share Kind Messages To The ‘Incredible’ Healthcare Workers On The Frontlines Of The COVID-19 Crisis

Victoria Beckham is thanking the hardworking healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The fashion designer took to Instagram to share a kind message to those sacrificing their own health to help others in need.

“Everything feels strange and uncertain with COVID-19,” Beckham wrote. “My thoughts have been with all of you — my community and your loved ones. I hope everyone is keeping safe and protecting themselves x We are continuing to learn from experts and navigating a new way of communicating and supporting each other through this time.”

“Most of all, I am thinking of the incredible NHS staff and healthcare workers around the world,” she continued. “We cannot thank them enough. The solidarity and kindness that has spread online is overwhelming and we must continue to be kind and resilient. xxxx VB.”

Husband David Beckham shared a similar message to his own Instagram page, “I know these are tough times and I wanted to send my thoughts and best wishes to you all as we face these unprecedented challenged in our world. We can get through this together if we focus on protecting ourselves, our loved ones and our communities.”