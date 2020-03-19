Justin Bieber Goes Solo In Acoustic Version Of ‘Intentions’

Justin Bieber has new intentions for his hit song “Intentions”.

The Canadian singer-songwriter released an acoustic version of “Intentions”, a song featured on his new album Changes. The original version of “Intentions” featured Migos rapper Quavo, but Bieber has opted to go solo for this stripped-back twist.

The stripped-back version of the song really emphasizes Bieber’s vocals and the song’s lyrical content. It makes for a great spring-summer tune as the sun becomes more readily available.

Changes is Bieber’s fifth studio album. The project debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, his seventh U.S. number one album.