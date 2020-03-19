Kesha Gets A Lesson In Instagram Filters From Bebe Rexha

By Corey Atad.

Photo: Kesha/Twitter
Photo: Kesha/Twitter

Kesha just learned how to use a key Instagram feature.

On Thursday, the singer shared a video of herself chatting with Bebe Rexha, who teaches her how to use Instagram filters.

“I think that’s more you,” Rexha comments after Kesha applies a sunny flower filter.

The video immediately had some fans calling for a collaboration between the two artists.

