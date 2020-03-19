Zac Brown Fights Back Tears, Slams Young People For Not Taking Coronavirus Seriously When He’s Just Had To Let Most Of His Crew Go

Zac Brown hit out at young people not taking the coronavirus seriously in an emotional new Instagram video.

The musician explained how he’d just had to make the incredibly difficult decision to let 90 per cent of his crew go.

Fighting back tears, he also slammed all those people hanging out on the beach and partying for spring break, insisting they didn’t care if they passed it onto their grandparents or family members.

Brown shared, “The longer that America doesn’t take this seriously and doesn’t stay in and try to contain this, the longer that everyone will be without jobs. The longer we’ll be pushing into this recession that we’re all about to enter into.

“The sickness has just begun here. So you need to wake up and stay indoors.”

He began the clip, “”It was a hard day today. For the last 15 years my crew who I carry with me out on the road to play my shows and do what we do, I’ve had to let go of about 90 per cent of my family.”

Brown also took a swipe at the U.S. government.

“We’re late to the game. I’m pretty ashamed of the way that our leadership has handled all of this,” he continued. “I’m pretty ashamed of a lot of things. We can’t rely on our government to tell people what they need to do… we’re less protected than a lot of those countries (with mass infections).”

See the full video above.