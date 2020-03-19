Tim Allen Still Has Fans Asking Him To Grunt More Than 20 Years After ‘Home Improvement’

Tim Allen will never live down “Home Improvement”.

The star of the hit ’90s sitcom was on “The Kelly Clarkson” show and the host asked whether he still has fans coming up to him with catchphrases from the show, including his iconic grunt.

RELATED: Tom Hanks And Tim Allen Get Tested On Their Knowledge Of Black Culture

“Grunt for me,” they tell him. “Like I’m one of those little monkeys.”

Allen recalled one time a cop pulled him over, and as soon as he pulled down his window the cop imitated the grunt.

RELATED: Tim Allen On Being 21 Years Sober: ‘That’s The Biggest Blessing In My Life’

Allen also opened up about being drug and alcohol-free for 22 years.

“It’s a day to day thing,” he told Clarkson.