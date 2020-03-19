Charlie Puth Performs ‘Together At Home’ Concert, Invites Niall Horan And Common To Do The Same

Charlie Puth joins the growing band of musicians entertaining fans from the comfort of their homes.

The “Attention” singer made the most of self-isolation and social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic by performing a “Together at Home” live concert on Instagram. Puth’s 30-minute Instagram Live included piano-accompanied performances of “One Call Away,” “Some Type of Love” and the aforementioned “Attention”.

Puth also dished on a collaboration with John Legend, another musician who livestreamed an intimate concert: “John and I have been working on a couple of things for his new record and they’re sounding really, really good, too.”

“If you think about it, it’s the first time the world is in unity,” Puth noted.

The four-time Grammy-nominee nominated Niall Horan and Common, who will perform separate sets on Thursday.