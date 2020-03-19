Josh Gad Wants Everyone To Know ‘It’s Okay To Cry’ Right Now

Josh Gad is emotional, and that’s okay.

On Twitter, the “Frozen” star opened up about getting teary-eyed after seeing his daughter on a video call with her teacher and some of her classmates while everyone is under lockdown due to the coronavirus.

Was just watching my baby girl on a video call w/ her teacher & 2 classmates & I started to get truly emotional. I can’t begin to imagine how hard it must be 4 all of our kids right now to comprehend why they can’t see their friends in person & why they can’t go to school. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) March 19, 2020

Gad followed up the tweet with a video showing him crying, and telling his followers, “It’s okay to cry.”

“I cried for a second. And I was gonna do it by myself, and then I thought it’s important for everybody to understand that we’re all going through so much uncertainty right now,” he said.

“We’re gonna get through it,” he added. “And it’s hard, and I’m emotional because I hate seeing our kids deprived of their normal lifestyles and not being able to understand why all of this happening so quickly.”

The actor also said he was emotional because of “all of the incredible things” he sees fans and others doing on a daily basis through the crisis.

And to lift everyone’s spirits, Gad shared a link to a livestream from a friend of his, teaching kids how to draw Disney animated characters.