Prince Harry Postpones Invictus Games Following COVID-19 Outbreak

Prince Harry has pushed his Invictus Games back an entire year following the outbreak of coronavirus.

The paralympic competition for wounded veterans and servicemen and women, founded by the royal, was originally set for May in The Netherlands but has been moved to 2021 as the coronavirus continues to spread.

In a statement posted to the Invictus’ official Instagram, organizers said, “We are all extremely saddened that the 5th edition of the Invictus Games can no longer take place in May 2020, but we know the wait until next year will be worth it.”

Adding, “Continue to support each other all over the world, keep the Invictus spirit alive and stay safe everyone. 💛🖤”

Continuing on their website, the officials said the safety of everyone involved is their top priority.

“This decision was taken in consultation with the participating nations’ teams and in close coordination with local and national authorities to limit the impact of the pandemic on all parties involved in the delivery of, and particularly participation in, the Games,” the statement explained. “The decision was also taken in recognition of the anticipated strain on medical staff and the infrastructure required in dealing with the pandemic. We did not wish to add to the complexity of the response, or increase the risk to those involved, by bringing together an international and potentially vulnerable audience.”

The games have been a huge part of the Duke of Sussex’s history as in 2017, during the games in Toronto, Harry made his first public appearance with now-wife Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. The games have also been hosted in London in 2014, Orlando in 2016 and Sydney in 2018.

This year was to be particularly special as the royal enlisted Jon Bon Jovi for a special song in honour of the games.

Harry has yet to comment on the cancellation publicly.