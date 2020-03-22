Daniel Dae Kim Credits Anti-Malaria Medication As The ‘Secret Weapon’ In His Fast Recovery From COVID-19

Daniel Dae Kim is reporting that he’s made a speedy recovery after revealing on Thursday that he tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a video he shared on Instagram, the smiling “Lost” star reported that he no longer had any symptoms other than nasal congestion.

“I am happy to report that my progress has continued and I practically feel back to normal. I am lucky enough to be in the 80 per cent of diagnosed cases that have not required hospitalization,” he said.

According to Kim, his doctor prescribed him a “drug cocktail” that consisted of the antiviral medication TamiFlu, the antibiotic Azithromycin, a Glycopyrrolate inhaler and the antimalarial drug Hydroxychloroquine, which he declared to be the “secret weapon” in his battle with the virus

Kim pointed out that Hydroxychloroquine “has been used with great success in Korea in their fight against the coronavirus,” and although there have been no scientific studies on its effectiveness in treating COVID-19, there has been much anecdotal evidence of its success.

“Well, add my name to those personal accounts because I am feeling better,” added Kim.

The actor revealed that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19 in a tweet issued on March 19.

Ready for a fight? I am.

Yesterday I was diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the #coronavirus. I posted something on my Instagram page if you’d like to hear a little about my experience. — Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim) March 19, 2020

In a video posted to Instagram, Kim talked a bit more in-depth about the experience of testing positive.

The actor explained that he was asymptomatic during most of his flight on the way back home to Hawaii, but just before the plane began to land, he noticed his throat getting scratchy, which he said “is unlike how I usually get sick.”

After being told by his doctor to monitor his symptoms and quarantine himself in a room away from his family, he began feeling more symptoms, including tightness in his chest, body aches and a fever.

Kim was told to get tested, which he did at a drive-through clinic the next day.

“It was worth it because of what I found out,” he said.

His doctor prescribed him some medications, and over the following days he has begun to feel better, though he is not fully recovered.

Kim also urged others to follow the government’s directions during the pandemic and maintain social distancing.

“A lot of younger people can carry the virus without having any symptoms whatsoever. That was not me. I was sick. I still am, but thankfully for me it wasn’t a matter of life and death,” he said. “For all those out there especially teenagers and millennials who think this is not serious, please know that it is. And if you treat this without care you are potentially endangering the lives of millions of people, including your loved ones. For the sake of everyone else please follow the guidelines: socially distance, self isolate, stop touching your face and of course, wash your hands.”

The actor had been in New York shooting the series “New Amsterdam”, and he noted that “ironically” the episode saw him playing a doctor “recruited to help patients during a flu pandemic.”

The show has since shut down production due to the current outbreak.