Simon Pegg Enlists Nick Frost To Give Coronavirus Spin On ‘Shaun Of The Dead’ Scene

By Aynslee Darmon.

Simon Pegg and Nick Frost are sharing a coronavirus PSA “Shaun Of The Dead”-style.

In a new parody of the 2004 zombie comedy, the co-stars change up the hilarious scene from the original film where the pair plan to wait out the apocalypse at the local pub but since COVID-19 outbreak, hanging out at the bar is not advised.

RELATED: Simon Pegg Admits ‘Star Trek’ Movies Don’t Make ‘Marvel Money’

So in a fun PSA, Pegg and Frost urge people to stay in and stay healthy.

“If you can,” says Pegg in the clip, “stay at home, have a cup of tea, and wait for all this to blow over.”

Pegg also used the video to apologize for that homophobic slur used by Frost’s character Ed in the film.

Click to View Gallery

InstaGallery: Celebrities Posting About Coronavirus
Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP