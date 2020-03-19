Simon Pegg Enlists Nick Frost To Give Coronavirus Spin On ‘Shaun Of The Dead’ Scene

Simon Pegg and Nick Frost are sharing a coronavirus PSA “Shaun Of The Dead”-style.

In a new parody of the 2004 zombie comedy, the co-stars change up the hilarious scene from the original film where the pair plan to wait out the apocalypse at the local pub but since COVID-19 outbreak, hanging out at the bar is not advised.

So in a fun PSA, Pegg and Frost urge people to stay in and stay healthy.

“If you can,” says Pegg in the clip, “stay at home, have a cup of tea, and wait for all this to blow over.”

Pegg also used the video to apologize for that homophobic slur used by Frost’s character Ed in the film.