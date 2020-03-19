Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Are ‘Feeling Better Each Day’ As They Recover From Coronavirus

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are getting better each day under quarantine in Australia.

The married couple tested positive for coronavirus last week while in Queensland. They were released from a hospital there on Monday and remain under quarantine in their Australian home.

“Tom and Rita are doing very well and continue to recover,” Hanks’ rep Leslee Dart told People. “Their recovery is very much on course for healthy adults with this virus. They are feeling better each day.”

Hanks and Wilson, both 63, were among the first major Hollywood start to publicly announce they had tested positive for COVID-19.

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too,” Hanks wrote on March 11 in an Instagram post. “To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

Since then, a number of high-profile faces have contracted the disease including Idris Elba, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, Kevin Durant, Rachel Matthews and Daniel Dae Kim.