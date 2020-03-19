Lana Del Rey Splits From Boyfriend Sean Larkin

Lana Del Rey and boyfriend Sean Larkin have called it quits after six months of dating.

The reality TV cop show star revealed he and the singer have gone their separate ways in a new profile piece in the New York Times.

“Right now, we’re just friends. We still talk and whatnot, we just have busy schedules right now,” he says.

In the same interview the “Live P.D.” star admits they did “boyfriend, girlfriend type of things together,” adding they crossed paths in New York City through work and “just kind of hit it off from day one.”

“When we were in Tulsa, we hung out with my law enforcement friends and their spouses. We all Super Bowl partied together, dinners and things like that,” he explains. “Normal things couples do with their friends.”

Larkin, who has two teenage kids from a previous relationship says his children were “kind of blown away” when they found out he was dating the “Summertime Sadness” singer. The couple last appeared in public together at the Grammy Awards.

The 34-year-old singer has not publicly addressed the split at this time.