Brad Paisley Is Taking Fan Requests For His Live Stream Performances

Brad Paisley is putting the power in your hands.
The country crooner is taking song requests for his upcoming Instagram Live stream. Paisley, 47, is one of the many artists flocking to social media to entertain fans amid this time of self-isolation and social distancing.
Paisley joins a large list of musicians, including John Legend, Luke Combs, Charlie Puth, David Foster, Bret Kissel, Scott Helman and more who are live streaming music for fans.
Paisley provided a phone number: (615) 235-5921 that you can text requests to. His next live stream concert occurs at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on Thursday, March 19.