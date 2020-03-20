‘The Walking Dead’’s Norman Reedus On Japan Adventures With Milo Ventimiglia And Quarantine Life With Family

They’re stars of two of the biggest shows on television and “The Walking Dead”’s Norman Reedus and “This Is Us”’ Milo Ventimiglia take their bromance on the road in Sunday’s episode of AMC motorcycle road trip series, “Ride with Norman Reedus”.

In between chasing his 1-year-old daughter “all over the house” while quarantining due to coronavirus, Reedus talked to ET Canada about why self-isolation has been a blessing, what fans can expect from upcoming episodes of “The Walking Dead” and his friendship with Ventimiglia.

“We’re into the same things as far as motorcycles, photography and art,” says Reedus, who became pals with Ventimiglia through his “TWD” costar, Jon Bernthal. “And he’s a really good actor! I loved the archery segment we did, but some of my favourite moments are the long rides. Sometimes we have to be somewhere by sundown so we hit the freeway and it’s almost like talking to a bartender because once you get over the, ‘Look at that!’ and you’re an hour into the ride, you start having deep talks.”

In Ventimiglia’s case, the deep-and-meaningful involved discussing whether they look forward to returning to their intense shows after hiatus.

Before kicking off their road trip, Reedus, 51, filled Ventimiglia, 42, in on what he’s been up to. “An art show here, a book there, I’m constantly doing stuff. I just had a baby – a little girl,” he said, before sharing how Bernthal visited bearing baby gifts. “I took her and I’m like, ‘Here, say hi to Uncle Jon,’ and she goes, ‘Waaaaah,’ right in his face!”

The actors then commenced on a 150km ride from Kyoto to Osaka, stopping to meet biker monks in Nomanaka and take an archery lesson in Nishinomiya. In ET Canada’s exclusive preview clip, the stars then hung with deer in Nara, where they also sampled yams – something Reedus seems to love judging by a photo girlfriend Diane Kruger posted showing his quarantine shopping. “I don’t think he understood the concept of two weeks worth of nonperishable foods 😳,” Kruger captioned a photo of their daughter checking out the potato stash.

Contrary to reports, Reedus didn’t get sent shopping and actually ordered the veggies from Amazon. “I was ordering online and sometimes I do it in the middle of the night because she’s like, ‘We need potatoes’ and I’m like, ‘Alright,’” he says. “I thought I was ordering 10 potatoes – I didn’t realize I was ordering 10 sets of 10!”

The family and “all the neighbours” are now well-stocked for self-isolation. Reedus had just returned from filming a “bucket list” episode of “Ride with Norman Reedus” in New Zealand when the implications of coronavirus started setting it. Instead of spending this week filming in Italy, Croatia and Greece, he’s now spending quality time with Kruger and their daughter.

“I came back from New Zealand and all this stuff hit, then we looked at shooting domestically then those episodes got cancelled too,” he says. “Then ‘TWD’ got pushed, so I’m in a holding pattern.”

“It’s been great, though,” he adds about the transition from travelling and working to adopting a stay-home mentality. “This is the biggest break I’ve had in 12 years! So, I’m enjoying being home with my family and doing family things. I have a little girl and I’m chasing her all over the house. It’s been nice to just be in the house and have that time with them.”

Reedus has also been catching up on reading and connecting with friends abroad. “In times of crisis, people have to come together,” he says. “I have friends from Italy who are emailing daily, telling me what’s going on. Sometimes, you want the government to reassure you, but it’s nice to have friends around the world to let you know what’s going on. It’s good for everyone to hold each other’s hands through this because it’s a scary thing.”

Although travel may be off the cards for now, Reedus has no plans to stop once coronavirus blows over.

“The earth is a big powerful animal and it’ll reset itself,” he says. “We’re going to get through this like we always do. It’s unfortunate what’s going on, but I don’t think people will stop travelling once it’s over. I won’t. The more I travel, the more I want to. There’s something great about meeting new people and seeing new cultures and different perspectives of life.”

“Everyone thinks every country is so different, but I think what you realize watching ‘Ride’ is how much people are the same everywhere,” he adds. “Cultures, food, weather and architecture is different, but people are the same, especially in motorcycle culture. People on motorcycles have similar attitudes towards motorcycling and travel and freedom. It’s refreshing.”

Coming episodes also feature Reedus enjoy a “wild” adventure with Dom Rocket in Costa Rica and exploring Uruguay. Season five of the show, made with Reedus’ production company Big Bald Head, sees him exploring New Zealand with Josh Brolin.

“Since season one, we’ve said ‘We have to go to New Zealand,’ and it was awesome,” Reedus says. “The people were lovely, the scenery’s beautiful and I’ve been raving about it since. It’s one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever ridden a motorcycle, or been.”

Something slightly less beautiful was the shocking death of Alpha on Sunday’s episode of ‘TWD’. Reedus is just as captivated as viewers by his “favourite season of the whole series.” He even called executive producer Greg Nicotero and castmates to share how “super-psyched” he is. But if viewers thought Sunday’s episode was huge, it’s only the beginning.

“The battle’s still happening. We still have Beta and the whole threat coming after us with revenge, so it only amps up from here,” he says. “I’ve seen some of what’s ahead and it’s crazy, full-on, all-out battle!”