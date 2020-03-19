Arnold Schwarzenegger & TikTok Donate $3 Million To Feed Families Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Arnold Schwarzenegger is looking to terminate a portion of hunger in the U.S.

RELATED: Entertainment Events Affected By The Coronavirus

The former Governor of California is teaming up with online video platform TikTok to donate $3 million to families in need. TikTok is donating the $3 million and Arnold’s After-School All-Stars programs will help distribute meals to families in need. This is in response to school closures putting more pressure on cash-strapped students to pay for meals.

The donations will help feed families in 60 cities through food vouchers and gift cards. The support will first go to families in cities most impacted by the virus, such as: Los Angeles, New York City, Miami, San Fransisco, D.C. and Seattle. Food will be supplied by stores like Safeway, Target and Walmart, among others.

RELATED: Celebs Who Have Tested Positive For Coronavirus

“Stay at home as much as possible,” Schwarzenegger told his Twitter followers in a post on Sunday. “Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads). We will get through this together.