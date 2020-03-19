Ellen DeGeneres Wishes Instagram Star The Cat Named Carrot A Happy Birthday

Ellen DeGeneres is calling all her favourite stars while self-isolating during the coronavirus outbreak.
After already chatting with John Legend, Justin Timberlake and Adam Levine while battling her at-home boredom, the comedian moved on to a feline friend, The Cat Named Carrot.
Carrot and his human, mother of three Erin Merryn, are huge fans of DeGeneres and have reached out to the talk show host hoping to get her attention for her upcoming birthday, writing, “Guess who is going to be one 2 weeks from today? Carrot wants a whole lot of catnip and a call from Ellen @theellenshow 👱🏻🐈 📱 🎁.”
RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres Calls Justin Timberlake, Adam Levine & John Legend While Battling Boredom At Home Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
View this post on Instagram
Guess who is going to be one 2 weeks from today? Carrot wants a whole lot of catnip and a call from Ellen @theellenshow 👱🏻🐈 📱 🎁 Now with everyone stuck at home I think she just might make her wish come true. We are throwing a birthday party. #aprilfools #youonlyturnoneonce UPDATE: Two hours after posting this Ellen seriously called us! 👱🏻☎️👏🏻🐈🎁💕 @the_cat_named_carrot @bailey_no_ordinary_cat @theellenshow @pawsup @cats_of_instagram @thedodo @littlethingsusa @naturee @animalsdoingthings @andersonanimalshelter @catconworldwide @ellentube @catstermag @animalsdoingthings @thedodo @benbencatcat @naturee @buzzfeedanimals @andersonanimalshelter @peoplepets @bethostern @accessonline @mrsonnycat @hodakotb @laurawbush @danharris @taylorswift @benbencatcat @jennabhager @wgnnews @msjennafischer @foxnews @nbcnightlynews @portiaderossi #lovecats #animals #kittens #kidsofinstagram #toddlersofinstagram #toddlers #babiesofinstagram #lovekittens #meow #cats #cat #ellen #ellenshow #ellentube #catsofinstagram #kitten #animals #pets #kidsofinstagram #kids #babiesofinstagram #toddlersofinstagram #birthday #goawaycoronavirus #kittensofinstagram #kitty #pawsup #catlovers #thecatnamedcarrot
View this post on Instagram
I’m not kidding! She seriously called last night two hours after I made the post about Carrot’s birthday coming up. One of her producers called me and said, “Hey Erin Ellen just text me asking for your phone number. She didn’t say what it was about but wanted to give you a heads up she might be calling you tonight.” Ten minutes later Ellen is calling from her home. After wishing Carrot a happy birthday she went on to tell me what an amazing cat Carrot is. She cannot believe the things she does and how her cats would never do the things Carrot does. How cool is that! Thanks Ellen @theellenshow you made our day and I’m sure this post will make many of Carrot’s followers smile hearing this. Abby doesn’t believe me. 😹👱🏻🐈🎁@the_cat_named_carrot @bailey_no_ordinary_cat @theellenshow @pawsup @cats_of_instagram @thedodo @littlethingsusa @naturee @animalsdoingthings @oprah @andersonanimalshelter @catconworldwide @ellentube @catstermag @animalsdoingthings @thedodo @benbencatcat @naturee @buzzfeedanimals @andersonanimalshelter @peoplepets @bethostern @accessonline @mrsonnycat @hodakotb @laurawbush @danharris @taylorswift @benbencatcat @jennabhager @wgnnews @msjennafischer @foxnews @nbcnightlynews @portiaderossi #lovecats #animals #kittens #kidsofinstagram #toddlersofinstagram #toddlers #babiesofinstagram #lovekittens #meow #cats #cat #ellen #ellenshow #ellentube #catsofinstagram #kitten #animals #pets #kidsofinstagram #kids #babiesofinstagram #toddlersofinstagram #birthday #goawaycoronavirus #kittensofinstagram #kitty #pawsup #catlovers #thecatnamedcarrot
And on Thursday, DeGeneres finally made it happen.
RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres Shares Message Of Positivity Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Captioning a video of two of Carrot’s humans chatting about their own birthdays, DeGeneres wrote, “I called my favourite cat Carrot to be the first person to wish her a happy birthday. I may have gotten myself into something.”
Happy Birthday, Carrot!