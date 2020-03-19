Ellen DeGeneres Wishes Instagram Star The Cat Named Carrot A Happy Birthday

Ellen DeGeneres is calling all her favourite stars while self-isolating during the coronavirus outbreak.

After already chatting with John Legend, Justin Timberlake and Adam Levine while battling her at-home boredom, the comedian moved on to a feline friend, The Cat Named Carrot.

Carrot and his human, mother of three Erin Merryn, are huge fans of DeGeneres and have reached out to the talk show host hoping to get her attention for her upcoming birthday, writing, “Guess who is going to be one 2 weeks from today? Carrot wants a whole lot of catnip and a call from Ellen @theellenshow 👱🏻🐈 📱 🎁.”

And on Thursday, DeGeneres finally made it happen.

Captioning a video of two of Carrot’s humans chatting about their own birthdays, DeGeneres wrote, “I called my favourite cat Carrot to be the first person to wish her a happy birthday. I may have gotten myself into something.”

Happy Birthday, Carrot!