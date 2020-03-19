‘Pose’ Star Angelica Ross Finds Out Her Man Has A Fiancée And Child After Posting Pics On Twitter

Angelica Ross will be doing a whole lot of social distancing from one guy in particular.

On Wednesday, the “Pose” star was excited to post pics of herself looking happier than ever with her new man, but noted that they were taking some time apart amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“Finally found him and have to distance myself from him 😫 an early test we’re committed to passing,” she captioned the photos. “I miss you B ❣️😷”

Finally found him and have to distance myself from him 😫 an early test we’re committed to passing. I miss you B❣️😷 pic.twitter.com/yTIiLQlVld — Angelica Ross (@angelicaross) March 18, 2020

A day later, Ross was feeling a little differently about her relationship. “The internet is AMAZING. I’ve been talking to the mother of his son and fiancé all morning. #PlotTwist!” the 39-year-old actress shared, leaving her Twitter followers in shock.

The internet is AMAZING. I’ve been talking to the mother of his son and fiancé all morning. #PlotTwist! https://t.co/6osdc0IlDK — Angelica Ross (@angelicaross) March 19, 2020

One of Ross’ fans, Andrew Roby, laid out what happened in a tweet, writing, “For those who don’t get it. Queen Angelica found this man and was dating. She posted this on Twitter and we all REJOICED in excitement. Twitter FBI probably saw the tweet and told Angelica this man has a kid and is engaged. Angelica was talking to his fiancé all morning.”

She responded, “Basically.”

ET has reached out to Ross to get more details on this story.

