Kelly Ripa Shares Detailed Look Into Her Super Clean Diet

Kelly Ripa is giving her fellow health nuts a look into her healthy and clean diet.

The “Live With Kelly And Ryan” host, 49, joined Harper’s Bazaar‘s “Food Diaries: Bite-Size” series and gave a detailed look into her daily food routine.

“I wake up in the morning and the first thing I do is, I take a glass of water and I have something called Get Off Your Acid Daily Greens, which is—spirulina, spinach, kale—all ground into a powder that you mix into water. It is for [alkalizing] your digestive system,” she explained before adding that she’ll move onto “a large coffee with ghee. I blend it in the Bullet. And while I’m having my ghee, I have my Persona morning supplements, which is my foundational vitamin, my multivitamin, ginger and my probiotic. That’s phase one.”

Next, she works out. Seven days a week.

“My body wants to work out when I’m at work. Most people that write into our show or DM us, will always say, ‘Oh, I watch your show when I’m on the treadmill at the gym.’ And I think to myself, ‘Yes, that makes sense. Because…I will watch the show and work out at the gym,’” Ripa said.

Then it’s lunchtime, “I have a big salad of microgreens with avocado and toasted nuts on top. Sometimes I have pine nuts, sometimes pumpkin seeds, sometimes I have walnuts, sometimes I have cashews.”

But when it comes to cheat meals, that’s a big “no” from Ripa.

“I try not to have that many cheat meals because cheat meals leads to sort of a cheat lifestyle,” she admitted. “This is at my age. So if you’re younger, enjoy that aspect of your life. But at my age now, I find that it takes too much effort to get ready, so I just stay ready. On my birthday, will I have cake? Of course…I’m not a monster. At Christmas, do I eat cookies? Yes, I’m a human being.”