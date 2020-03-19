Geri Halliwell Recalls Making Her Iconic Spice Girls Union Jack Dress Out Of A Tea Towel

Geri Halliwell, better known as Ginger Spice of The Spice Girls, is looking back at her girl band days and the iconic Union Jack dress which she became known for.

In a clip for Vogue, Halliwell recalled the red, white and blue minidress that her sister actually made.

“I don’t know if this is true, but you’re not meant to cut up a flag…so I found a tea towel. My sister did it, she was better at sewing than I am,” she revealed.

From there, a stylist warned her that the dress could be seen as racist and associated with a far-right nationalist group so she added a peace-sign to the back.

“I was like, oh my goodness…no, stop. We celebrate all cultures. So that’s why I put the peace sign on the back…and then the actual performance, we had our backs to the audience, so you could see the peace sign…I think we found power in each other. That was the whole point of the group,” she added.

“I woke up the next morning, and the picture of me in that dress was in the front page of every newspaper. That dress really became the identity of what girl power stood for. People would wear their own version of it. Suddenly, you saw the British flag on a lot of fashion…I’ve always been, like, a secret fashion designer,” she quipped.