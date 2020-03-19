Kelly Clarkson Brings ‘Kellyoke’ To Montana During COVID-19 Isolation

Kelly Clarkson may be off from filming “The Kelly Clarkson Show” but she still made time for a little “Kellyoke”.

While self-isolating with her family at a ranch in Montana amid the coronavirus crisis, the singer debuted a new cover, like she does on every episode of her hit talk show, and this time she chose Mariah Carey’s “Vanishing”.

“Hiding in Montana,” Clarkson captioned the Instagram clip. “That time you’re quarantined, your kids are sleeping so you’re stuck in a bathroom and your glam squad’s nowhere in sight 👀 .”

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Transports Back In Time With Patsy Cline Cover

“There’s nowhere to go,” she joked before kicking off the tune.

She later revealed she hoped to get husband Brandon Blackstock to help her and get a track for her next cover instead of just performing in a bathroom.