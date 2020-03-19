‘Never Have I Ever’ Is The Laugh We All Need

Mindy Kaling’s “Never Have I Ever” is coming to Netflix soon and it is the laugh we all need.

The show is based on a “modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl” dealing with everyday life from her parents to school.

“Never Have I Ever” stars newcomer Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, “an overachieving high school sophomore who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations.”

“I think we can all agree last year sucked for a number of reasons,” Devi says while praying in the first-look at the comedy.

She then goes on to list a number of ways they can “make it up” to her including being invited to a party with “alcohol and hard drugs”, having her “arm hair thin out” and a boyfriend that isn’t “a nerd from AP classes” but a “stonecold hottie.”

“Never Have I Ever” hits Netflix on April 27.