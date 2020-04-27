‘Never Have I Ever’ Star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Talks Growing Up In Mississauga

Mindy Kaling’s “Never Have I Ever” is making a star out of a Mississauga, Ont. native.

The show focuses on a “modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl” dealing with everyday life from her parents to school.

Loosely based on Kaling’s own adolescence, “Never Have I Ever” stars Canadian newcomer Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, “an overachieving high school sophomore who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations.”

In a new video from Netflix Canada, Ramakrishnan opens up about her journey her self-taped video audition, to flying from Mississauga to L.A., to getting the part, and the importance of the role for representation on TV.

“Meeting Mindy Kaling for the first time, I was absolutely speechless,” she says.

Ramakrishna also admits she’s not sure she’s move to L.A., saying she plans to get a place in Toronto, which she calls her “forever home.”

RELATED: Mindy Kaling Hilariously Shades Reese Witherspoon On ‘The Morning Show’ Set

Netflix first dropped the trailer for “Never Have I Ever” earlier this month, along with some photos from the upcoming comedy.

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

“Never Have I Ever” debuted on Netflix on April 27.