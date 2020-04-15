New Trailer Drops For Mindy Kaling’s Netflix Coming-Of-Age Comedy ‘Never Have I Ever’

Mindy Kaling’s “Never Have I Ever” is coming to Netflix soon and it is the laugh we all need.

The show focuses on a “modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl” dealing with everyday life from her parents to school.

Loosely based on Kaling’s own adolescence, “Never Have I Ever” stars Canadian newcomer Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, “an overachieving high school sophomore who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations.”

In addition to a new trailer, Netflix has also unveiled some photos from the upcoming comedy.

“Never Have I Ever” hits Netflix on April 27.