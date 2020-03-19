Shania Twain Sends A Musical Shoutout To Healthcare Workers

Shania Twain has a musical message for all the healthcare workers working tirelessly during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Melanie and I want to say thank you to all the healthcare workers out there, putting yourselves out, on the line, for all of us,” the singer says in a new video she shared on Twitter on Thursday.

Accompanied by her dog Melanie and strumming a guitar, Twain adds: “So, this is my little thank you.”

“Thank you for being you,” Twain sings, “and everything that you do.”

Thank you to all the health care workers who are on the front line ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4dKSMZ8CI8 — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) March 19, 2020

On Wednesday, Twain’s fellow Canadian Michael Buble likewise took to Twitter to share a video as well. Buble also had a message to impart.

“We must flatten the curve of this virus,” he said, reminding everyone of the importance of hand-washing, social distancing and self-isolating whenever possible.

“Your grandparents were asked to go to war,” he says, “and all you’re being asked to do is to sit on the couch.”

A message from Michael pic.twitter.com/18ZtCfToCU — Michael Bublé (@MichaelBuble) March 17, 2020