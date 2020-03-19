Jennifer Lopez’s Home Goes Viral After Being Compared To House In ‘Parasite’

Jennifer Lopez has her own personal waiter but fans have pointed out she might have something else to worry about.

The singer posted a cute video on Instagram of her son, Max, 12, bringing her refreshments.

“We can’t go out to any restaurants or anything but the service and entertainment here is pretty good…” she captioned the shot.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Gets The Rockstar Treatment From Son Maximilian During Coronavirus Self-Isolation

A fan then reposted the clip, pointing out that JLo’s home looks just like the house in “Parasite”.

please check your basement https://t.co/6X2rfkmv3p — ponyo fishy in the sea (@niazahraaa) March 19, 2020

“Please check your basement,” they wrote.

Other people quickly jumped on the reference adding that they also thought the same thing.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Talks Launching New Shoe Line While Quarantining Herself During The Coronavirus Outbreak

“I wonder if their lights are working ok,” questioned another.

“Parasite” will be available to stream on Hulu come April 8 or fans can watch on Google Play.