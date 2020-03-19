Duffy Releases New Song After Revealing She Was Raped And Held Captive For Days

Duffy is planning to share her story the way she knows best: through music.

After revealing back in February in a since-deleted Instagram post that she had been raped, drugged and held captive for days, the 35-year-old singer released a new song called “Something Beautiful” on Thursday.

News of Duffy’s song came after she posted a message to BBC Radio 2’s Jo Whiley on Instagram with a request to play her new track.

“Hi Jo. Hope you are well and keeping safe. Wanted to send you this to play on the radio, if you want,” she wrote. “You may have read the words I wrote a few weeks back, I do feel freer. Tried to follow up with a spoken interview, but it’s harder than I thought, I will follow up in writing soon.”

“Universal Music & no one knows I am doing this. They won’t be mad, they are lovely people,” she continued. “So here’s a song … here’s ‘Something Beautiful.’ It’s just something for you to play people on radio during these troubling times, if you like the song of course. If it lifts spirits. I don’t plan to release it, I just thought a little something might be nice for people if they are at home, on lockdown [amid coronavirus].”

As ET previously reported, Duffy, who is best known for her 2008 hit “Mercy,” dropped out of the public eye following the release of her Endlessly album in 2010. She spoke out for the first time in years in February and said her disappearance from the spotlight happened after she was raped, drugged and held captive for days.

Her surprise post was a black-and-white picture of herself accompanied by the heartbreaking revelation.

“You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter,” she wrote at the time. “Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it.”

“Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer,” she continued. “He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak. The truth is, and please trust me I am okay and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it.”

