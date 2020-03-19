Jared Padalecki, Jane Lynch & More Celebs Take Part In Viral ‘Five Jobs’ Challenge

A social media challenge has caught fire and gone viral, and several celebrities have been playing along.

The gist of the challenge is to list five different jobs that you’ve held in the past, and stars including Jared Padalecki, Jane Lynch, Kirstie Alley, Kathy Griffin, Josh Radnor have joined in to share their work history.

RELATED: Gloria Gaynor Joins Viral TikTok ‘#IWillSurvive’ Challenge Getting Users To Wash Their Hands Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Padaleck listed five of his acting jobs, which have included playing a law student, a hunter (on “Supernatural”, of course), an “Apocalyptic Harbinger” and, teasing his upcoming starring role in a reboot of “Walker, Texas Ranger”, a Texas Ranger.

5 jobs I’ve had… 1. Law Student

2. Hunter

3. Satan’s Vessel

4. Apocalyptic Harbinger

5. Texas Ranger #WashYourHands https://t.co/xVogTttF21 — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) March 18, 2020

Meanwhile, former “Glee” star Lynch revealed she’s worked as a “fitting room number-hander,” a “bus girl,” a “triplicate separator,” a “switch board operator,” and a “convenient store cashier.”

1) Fitting room number-hander 2) Bus girl 3) Triplicate separator 4) switch board operator 5) convenient store cashier https://t.co/pyW1EQElSs — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) March 18, 2020

Meanwhile, Canada’s own George Stroumboulopoulos listed such occupations as “ditch digger” and “pirate radio host,” while actor Eric Danes revealed he once folded t-shirts at Banana Republic.

Five other jobs I’ve had. 1. Italian newspaper delivery fella.

2. Mr. Submarine fella

3. Ditch digger.

4. Book store at the airport.

5. Pirate radio host. https://t.co/FV8UhkEgku — Dr. George StroumPHÒulopoulos 🌱 (@strombo) March 18, 2020

Five jobs I’ve had: 1. Ice cream shop

2. Construction

3. Bike shop (mechanic)

4. Paper Route

5. Folding many t shirts at Banana Republic https://t.co/ASlbPmoHr2 — Eric Dane (@RealEricDane) March 18, 2020

Check out the “five jobs” responses of more celebs below:

5 jobs I’ve had:

1. Nanny

2. Swim teacher

3. Dandelion picker

4. Interior designer

5. Lifeguard https://t.co/k7Jt6OrpW6 — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) March 19, 2020

5 jobs I’ve had: 1 – telemarketer for Connie Stevens’ cosmetic line “Forever Spring”💄💋 2 – Jell-O shot girl at Stratton’s in Westwood 🍻 3 – mediator at courthouses around LA 🏛 4 – assistant to a producer 🎬 5 – babysitter 💖 https://t.co/kwUFQV7Fb8 — Meredith Salenger (@MeredthSalenger) March 19, 2020

5 jobs I’ve had: 1. Stage Carpenter

2. Landscaper

3. House Painter

4. Bartender

5. Referee in an indoor paintball arena https://t.co/iBhWAlPfA0 — Anson Mount (@ansonmount) March 18, 2020

Five jobs I’ve had: 1. Construction

2. Denim Retail

3. Office assistant

4. Football

5. Boyfriend https://t.co/LR5rjSTp1t — Colton Underwood (@colton) March 19, 2020

Five jobs I've had

1) Telemarketing

2) Reservationist at a restaurant that was way too fancy for me

3) Working retail at Max Brenner Union Square

4) Singing waitress on a boat

5) Pretending to be various people getting "pranked" on the radio https://t.co/T9RFfwEI2b — Rachel Bloom (@Racheldoesstuff) March 19, 2020

5 jobs I’ve had: 1. Cashier in a card/magazine store

2. Drive thru bank teller

3. Extra

3. Kelly Girl Temp

4. Lemonade stand at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles

5. Stonewashed Jeans store. Manager. https://t.co/KwR6FYPUhQ — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) March 18, 2020

5 Jobs I’ve had: 1. Baby sitting

2. Grocery Store Bagger

3. Movie Theater Concessions

4. Golf Club Cleaner & attendant

5. Abercrombie & Fitch Not quite sure what I did here 🥴 https://t.co/sqg8w12Nu8 — Katee Sackhoff (@kateesackhoff) March 18, 2020