Jared Padalecki, Jane Lynch & More Celebs Take Part In Viral ‘Five Jobs’ Challenge

A social media challenge has caught fire and gone viral, and several celebrities have been playing along.
The gist of the challenge is to list five different jobs that you’ve held in the past, and stars including Jared Padalecki, Jane Lynch, Kirstie Alley, Kathy Griffin, Josh Radnor have joined in to share their work history.
Padaleck listed five of his acting jobs, which have included playing a law student, a hunter (on “Supernatural”, of course), an “Apocalyptic Harbinger” and, teasing his upcoming starring role in a reboot of “Walker, Texas Ranger”, a Texas Ranger.
Meanwhile, former “Glee” star Lynch revealed she’s worked as a “fitting room number-hander,” a “bus girl,” a “triplicate separator,” a “switch board operator,” and a “convenient store cashier.”
Meanwhile, Canada’s own George Stroumboulopoulos listed such occupations as “ditch digger” and “pirate radio host,” while actor Eric Danes revealed he once folded t-shirts at Banana Republic.
Check out the “five jobs” responses of more celebs below: