‘The Howard Stern Show’ To Return Monday After Vanishing Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

“The Howard Stern Show” hasn’t broadcast a live episode since Tuesday, March 10, with the scheduled March 11 episode of the SiriusXM radio show mysteriously substituted with a rerun.

No news has been forthcoming about what the show’s plans will be in light of the escalating COVID-19 pandemic — until Thursday, that is.

While no official announcement was made, on Thursday Stern made a cameo appearance on the Instagram account of his wife, Beth Stern, appearing in a video in which he strokes one of the many rescue cats the couple takes in through Beth Stern’s animal rescue efforts.

“Wait for the end…. #volumeup #bigannouncement,” she wrote in the caption.

Sure enough, after some discussion of the condition of a cutie-pie cat named Moosh, Stern, 66, casually dropped, “By the way, we should be back on the air on Monday.”

He added: “We’re planning for it, more on that later.”

During one of his shows last week, Stern and his crew were discussing the coronavirus outbreak and Stern revealed they were investigating how to do the show remotely via ISDN lines installed in the homes of Stern, Robin Quivers, Fred Norris and producer Gary “Baba Booey” Dell’Abate, and possibly even other members of the “Stern Show” team.

If an official announcement isn’t forthcoming, fans can tune into SiriusXM Monday morning and hopefully find out what the coronavirus version of Stern’s show sounds like.