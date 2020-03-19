Kelly Ripa And Mark Consuelos Donate $1 Million To Assist Coronavirus Relief Efforts

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are doing what they can to help during the coronavirus pandemic.
The “Live with Kelly and Ryan” star and her husband, a source tells People, have made a donation of $1 million to help relief efforts related to the spread of COVID-19.
According to the source, part of the couple’s contribution will be allocated to the New York Governor’s Office to purchase ventilators, with the rest going toward WIN, an organization that operates several women’s shelters throughout New York City.
Ripa and Consuelos join other celebrities who are making donations to help battle the pandemic. Earlier in the week, Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively announced they were likewise donating $1 million, with their money earmarked for organizations representing food banks in Canada and the U.S.
Meanwhile, Ciara and husband Russell Wilson have pledged to donate a million meals to Food LifeLine, a Seattle non-profit that serves more than 300 food banks, amid the health crisis.
“We want to encourage everyone out there to join us in whatever way that you can, big or small. Everything makes a difference. Everything that we do together makes a difference,” Ciara said in a video announcing the couple’s plans.
The world needs us ALL. These are unprecedented times. We are supporting our community in Seattle by donating 1 million meals with Seattle @FoodLifeLine. Rally with us and support your local food bank @FeedingAmerica We can all make a difference together. Let’s all keep the Faith during this difficult time.