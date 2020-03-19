Kelly Ripa And Mark Consuelos Donate $1 Million To Assist Coronavirus Relief Efforts

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are doing what they can to help during the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Live with Kelly and Ryan” star and her husband, a source tells People, have made a donation of $1 million to help relief efforts related to the spread of COVID-19.

According to the source, part of the couple’s contribution will be allocated to the New York Governor’s Office to purchase ventilators, with the rest going toward WIN, an organization that operates several women’s shelters throughout New York City.

Ripa and Consuelos join other celebrities who are making donations to help battle the pandemic. Earlier in the week, Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively announced they were likewise donating $1 million, with their money earmarked for organizations representing food banks in Canada and the U.S.