Kelly Ripa And Mark Consuelos Make A Second $1-Million Donation To Assist Coronavirus Relief Efforts

Two days ago, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos made a million-dollar donation to fund coronavirus relief efforts — and now they’re doing it again.

On Thursday, People reported that the “Live with Kelly and Ryan” star and her husband made a donation of $1 million to help relief efforts related to the spread of COVID-19.

According to the source, part of the couple’s contribution will be allocated to the New York Governor’s Office to purchase ventilators, with the rest going toward WIN, an organization that operates several women’s shelters throughout New York City.

On Melissa DeRosa, Secretary to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, shared via Twitter that Ripa and Consuelos made a second donation, adding another million to the million they already donated, with the second million earmarked for ventilators.

Writing that “we are speechless,” DeRosa added, “Please know how appreciative we are & that you made a difference in keeping people you’ll never meet alive.”

The phone rang The people on the other end wanted to help the family of NY: $1M to help Governor Cuomo buy ventilators@KellyRipa & @MarkConsuelos: we are speechless Please know how appreciative we are & that you made a difference in keeping people you'll never meet alive❤️ — Melissa DeRosa (@melissadderosa) March 20, 2020

Ripa and Consuelos join other celebrities who are making donations to help battle the pandemic. Earlier in the week, Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively announced they were likewise donating $1 million, with their money earmarked for organizations representing food banks in Canada and the U.S.