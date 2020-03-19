Viral Subway Singer Charlotte Awbrey Shares Video Of Demi Lovato Cover

Charlotte Awbery has another cover to share, and this time she’s wrapping her amazing voice around Demi Lovato’s “Anyone”.

Awbery became a social media superstar when a video of her delivering an impeccable impromptu performance of Lady Gaga’s “Shallow” while exiting a London tube station racked up more than 18 million views.

“Hello everyone! Hope you’re all keeping safe and well. This isn’t the best video as I’m singing from my kitchen and when I was trying to film head on my phone kept falling over but I’ll be posting up some songs over the next couple of days and also going live for all of you indoors,” Awbery wrote in the caption to the new video.

“Music and singing always makes me feel better so I hope you all enjoy this cover xxx,” she concluded. “Thank you again everyone for giving me so much support. Love always xxx.”

Awbery’s talent earned her an invitation to perform on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” after her video went viral.

Meanwhile, check out the original video that made it all happen: